Emergency services were in attendance on the A1 earlier today following an incident involving one car on the southbound carriageway.

This morning (February 15), emergency services were called to an incident on the A1 southbound between the A607 Harlaxton Road junction and Gorse Lane bridge.

According to an eyewitness, one vehicle was involved and the driver was able to walk to the paramedic vehicle for treatment.

The eyewitness explained that the weather at the time was quite bad with heavy rain, and an air ambulance attended but was not needed and did not land.