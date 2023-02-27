Lincolnshire emergency services attend smoking car on A1 at Grantham
Published: 15:38, 27 February 2023
| Updated: 15:39, 27 February 2023
Emergency services attended a smoking car on the A1.
Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident on the southbound carriageway of the A1 just before the A607 exit.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers and crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended and found a vehicle which was smoking but not on fire.
"The vehicle, which was pulling a five metre trailer with a mini tractor on it, is currently being recovered.
"The road is not reported to be blocked, but we would urge people to take care when passing the incident. No reported injuries."