Four vehicles are reported to have been involved in a collision this afternoon.

Firefighters and police attended the collision and First Responders were reported at the scene.

A witness said everybody appeared to have got out of the vehicles and there appeared to be no serious injuries.

Emergency services attend the collision. Photo: RSM Photography (56215182)

Traffic was held up by the incident, but is said to be moving again.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "This was reported to us at 3.31pm today. It’s a collision on the A607 Harlaxton Road, involving four vehicles, but thankfully no serious injuries."