Emergency services attend road collision involving four vehicles in Grantham
Published: 16:02, 21 April 2022
| Updated: 16:28, 21 April 2022
Four vehicles are reported to have been involved in a collision this afternoon.
Firefighters and police attended the collision and First Responders were reported at the scene.
A witness said everybody appeared to have got out of the vehicles and there appeared to be no serious injuries.
Traffic was held up by the incident, but is said to be moving again.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "This was reported to us at 3.31pm today. It’s a collision on the A607 Harlaxton Road, involving four vehicles, but thankfully no serious injuries."