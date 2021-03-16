An electrical fault is believed to have sparked a car fire.

Donington firefighters were called to Billingborough Road, Horbling, just after 8.50am yesterday (Monday), after receiving reports of the car fire.

Fire officers report that the fire had damaged 90 per cent of the car while heat damage had affected four square metres of carriageway.

Firefighters were called to Horbling

The fire was extinguished with two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.