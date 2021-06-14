Emergency services called to collision on A1 near Grantham

One lane on the A1 has been closed following a road traffic collision (RTC) this afternoon (Monday).

Lincolnshire Police tweeted that they have closed the northbound lane following the collision at the A52 Grantham North/Barrowby turn off.

The AA is reporting queuing traffic from Grantham to Newark as emergency services deal with the incident.

One lane is closed on the A1 northbound.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

More information to come.