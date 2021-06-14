Emergency services called to collision on A1 near Grantham
Published: 16:05, 14 June 2021
| Updated: 16:26, 14 June 2021
One lane on the A1 has been closed following a road traffic collision (RTC) this afternoon (Monday).
Lincolnshire Police tweeted that they have closed the northbound lane following the collision at the A52 Grantham North/Barrowby turn off.
The AA is reporting queuing traffic from Grantham to Newark as emergency services deal with the incident.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
More information to come.