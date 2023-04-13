Police have attended a serious collision between two cars in Fulbeck this afternoon (Thursday).

The incident happened at around 12.25pm on South Heath Lane.

The collision is reported to have blocked the north end of the road at the crossroads in the village.

Police attended a collision in Fulbeck. (63549252)

Witnesses said four police cars, two fire engines and an ambulance attended the scene.

It is not yet know the extent of any injuries.