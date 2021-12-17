More news, no ads

Fire crews were called to a property blaze in a village near Grantham.

At 7.54am this morning (Friday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a property fire in Ancaster,

Crews from Grantham and Sleaford extinguished the blaze, using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

Fire services attended the incident. (44679709)

Fire and smoke damage was caused to a tumble dryer, a boiler and other contents within the utility room.