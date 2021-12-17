Property fire in Ancaster near Grantham causing damage to tumble dryer and boiler
Published: 14:33, 17 December 2021
| Updated: 15:00, 17 December 2021
Fire crews were called to a property blaze in a village near Grantham.
At 7.54am this morning (Friday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a property fire in Ancaster,
Crews from Grantham and Sleaford extinguished the blaze, using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.
Fire and smoke damage was caused to a tumble dryer, a boiler and other contents within the utility room.