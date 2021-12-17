Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Property fire in Ancaster near Grantham causing damage to tumble dryer and boiler

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:33, 17 December 2021
 | Updated: 15:00, 17 December 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Fire crews were called to a property blaze in a village near Grantham.

At 7.54am this morning (Friday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a property fire in Ancaster,

Crews from Grantham and Sleaford extinguished the blaze, using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

Fire services attended the incident. (44679709)
Fire services attended the incident. (44679709)

Fire and smoke damage was caused to a tumble dryer, a boiler and other contents within the utility room.

Fire Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE