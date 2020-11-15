Emergency services descend on Grantham supermarket car park in ongoing incident
Published: 12:25, 15 November 2020
| Updated: 14:12, 15 November 2020
Asda car park in Grantham is currently closed due to an ongoing incident.
Emergency services including the police, several ambulances and a fire engine are currently at the scene. Eye witnesses have also reported seeing an air ambulance.
There are currently traffic delays on St Augustin Way and Barrowby Road with police directing motorists at the roundabout.