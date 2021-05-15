Emergency services are at the scene of a collision close to Grantham town centre.

The incident is reported to have taken place at the junction on Wharf Road and London Road in the last hour.

There are reports of slow traffic in the area while police, paramedics and the fire service deal with the incident.

Emergency services are currently at the scene. (47196874)

An eye witness has reported seeing a person being treated at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that two people received non life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "We attended a collision at a junction on St Peter’s Hill in Grantham, just after 10.46am. This involved two vehicles. Two people have received injuries. not believed to be life threatening. Incident 114 of today."