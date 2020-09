Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a collision at a busy crossroads in Grantham.

A fire engine, ambulance and a number of police cars are currently at the scene of the collision at the traffic lights in Trent Road, at the right turn into Harlaxton Road.

Harlaxton Road is currently closed towards the fire station.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash at the crossroads on Trent Road and Harlaxton Road. (42430699)

More as we have it.