The scenes were emotional as a charity bike ride group arrived in Grantham from London, which has already raised over £9,200.

The 34 riders who completed the two-day Naomi Bike Challenge from Great Ormond Street Hospital to Grantham, were greeted by a huge crowd of well-wishers on Sunday.

In memory of Naomi Fardell, the fifth iteration of this bi-annual cycling challenge was taken on by a record number of riders.

Chloe Fardell, sister of Naomi, was first over the line. (49616144)

The riders were also joined by four men who kayaked 160 miles on the river Thames from its source in Lechslade to raise money for Diabetes UK and The Naomi Fund.

Chris Webster organised the Long Way Back kayak challenge for his teenage daughter Eleanor, who suffers with type 1 diabetes.

Over £9,200 has been collected online, with more cash donations still to be counted.

The Long Way back team took on a gruelling Kayak challenge before joining the bike ride. (49616095)

Naomi was born in 1997, second eldest daughter to Dean and Michelle. Four weeks after birth it was discovered that she had severe congenital heart defects, Tricuspid Artresia, ASD, VSD Woolf Parkinson White Syndrome and Pulmonary Regurgitation.

After initial diagnosis at Grantham Kingfisher Ward and an immediate life saving operation at Glenfield, Naomi was referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

For the next two and half years Naomi had constant life saving operations and treatment, she continued to have constant poor health and it was then decided she would be referred to Great Ormond Street for Sick Children.

While there she had a very complicated first stage six hour operation but then followed three months of further poor health and she passed away at Glenfield Intensive Care Unit.

Emotional scenes at the finish line of the Naomi Bike Challenge 2021. (49616088)

The Naomi Fund was then founded to raise funds in her memory for the hospitals that treated her condition.

Organisers, Dean and Michelle thanked everyone who helped to make the challenge possible, including their riders, sponsors and supporters.

To donate or find out more, click here.

Dean Fardell (49616119)

The riders were greeted by a large crowd. (49616161)

Chloe Fardell, sister of Naomi, was first over the line. (49616134)

Mayor Dean Ward was on hand to distribute cold water. (49616173)

Riders arrive in Grantham at the end of the challenge. (49616107)