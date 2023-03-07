An award-winning employee was “truly humbled” to have her work rewarded.

Charlotte Carratt, of WCF Chandlers, was named Employee of the Year at the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards.

The award recognises those who have contributed the most to their workplace.

Charlotte Carratt receives the Employee of the Year award from Cameron Ford. (60789643)

Chandlers, which supplies heating oil, also picked up the Employer of the Year award as well, to make it a double celebration on the night.

Marketing manager Charlotte explained what it meant to win the award and how she has developed in her role in recent years.

What did it mean to you to win the award?

Charlotte Carratt (left) at the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards. (62639716)

Winning the award was a truly humbling experience for me. To be recognised for my hard work and achievements among a pool of talented and dedicated employees is an honour beyond words. It motivates me to continue pushing myself and striving for excellence in my role.

What do you think made you stand out to the judges?

I believe my dedication, passion, and commitment to my work and WCF Chandlers made me stand out to the judges. I take pride in my job and always strive to go above and beyond what is expected of me.

Charlotte Carratt and Sophie Kay volunteering for LNAA. (59820180)

I also try to keep our guiding principles at the forefront of everything I do, which I believe helped demonstrate my teamwork skills and leadership potential.

Tell us a bit about your role at the company?

I am a marketing manager for WCF Fuels, some of my key responsibilities included: developing and implementing marketing strategies; conducting market research and analysis; overseeing advertising and promotion activities; managing budgets and ensuring marketing initiatives are cost-effective; collaborating with our sales and customer service teams; monitoring and analysing customer insights and feedback; keeping up to date with market trends and emerging technologies; measuring and reporting on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns; and developing and managing our marketing materials and websites.

I take great pride in my work and always strive to ensure that our customers receive the best possible experience.

How have you developed or adapted as an employee in recent years?

In recent years, I have made a conscious effort to continuously improve and grow in my role. I have taken on additional responsibilities, sought out new challenges, and actively sought out opportunities for professional development. I work hard to stay up to date with industry trends and technology, which has helped me bring new ideas and innovations to WCF Chandlers.

Tell us a bit more about how you started working at WCF Chandlers?

I first joined WCF Chandlers in 2018 as a domestic sales advisor and I was immediately drawn to the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with amazing colleagues, learn from experienced leaders, and take on new challenges that have helped me grow both professionally and personally. I am grateful for the opportunities WCF Chandlers has given me and am proud to be a part of such a great team.

How have your colleagues, family and friends helped with your success?

My colleagues and the wider WCF leadership team have been a constant source of support, encouragement, and inspiration.

They have pushed me to be my best, given me the resources to succeed, and helped me build a strong network of professional relationships.

My family and friends have always been my biggest cheerleaders.

I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to both my husband, Lee, and mum for their unwavering support, especially for helping with childcare. Their love and sacrifice have allowed me to focus on my career and pursue my goals, and I am forever grateful for everything they have done for me.