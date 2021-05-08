A Morrisons employee was commended for her tireless efforts to support the local community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sue Healey won Employee of the Year at this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards, after going above and beyond in her role as Grantham Morrisons’ community champion.

Having only adopted the role full time at the beginning of 2020, Sue helped countless people who were impacted by the pandemic as she delivered urgent supplies to vulnerable residents in the community, often working during her days off and annual leave.

Sue Healey, of Morrisons, receives her Employee of the Year Award from Roger Graves, of HSBC. (46907527)

Sue also delivered hampers and treats to schools, businesses and other key workers who battled the virus on the frontline.

On winning the award, Sue said: “[I felt] overwhelmed to be nominated, then to get down to the last three and then winning it, it made a nice end to a rough and emotional year.

“All I can say is that I’m overwhelmed. All I’m doing is doing my job, okay maybe I’m doing a little bit more, but I’m basically doing my job that I’m paid to do.

Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward with Sue Healey, community champion at Morrisons. (42912976)

“We can’t all go out into the community from the store, so I’m doing it for the rest of the staff. It’s not just one person. We’ve all won that award. We’ve all worked our socks off, we’re all still working our socks off.”

Judging the Employee of the Year category was Roger Graves, manager of HSBC in Grantham.

He said: “It was quite clear that Sue has a heart of gold and cared for the people in her community.

“She went over and above her job role to do this and even when going through personal family issues she maintained her support for those in need.”

Sue Healey was named Employee of the Year. (44160381)

Sue discussed how it felt to win the award, and how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted her role and the people in the community that she supports.

How did it feel to win the award after a tough year?

To win this award during a very tough year was an honour. A big thankyou to whoever took the time to make this happen.

Tell us a bit about your role?

My specific role is community champion. All of our stores has at least one, we aim to engage with the local community where we can.

Random acts of kindness have been given out in stores and around the town, hopefully bringing some light relief to people’s lives during lockdowns.

How have you adapted/changed your role since Covid?

Pre Covid-19, we were usually asked for raffle donations to help the local groups and schools raise vital funds.

As Covid-19 hit, we have been supporting the local community so much more, with doorstep deliveries for our elderly and vulnerable customers, working alongside the Grantham Passage, schools, care homes and anyone else we could help.

How have the staff/team risen to the challenges of the last year?

The staff have all risen to these challenging times by always working as a team, helping to cover for a few staff members who themselves have had to shield,we have all been over productive and worked really hard to compensate for this.

Is there a particular moment or donation over the past year that stands out?

It has to be the huge donation we did with Grantham Care Packages [ a group of volunteers who delivered care packages to people shielding] for the children of Daniela Espirito [who died in tragic circumstances in April last year] and grandparents, with food, clothing, baby items etc. Then my main priority has been keeping The Grantham Passage stocked as their numbers rose.