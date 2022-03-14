A company is sending a lorry-load of aid to help Ukrainian refugees.

ADR UK Tyremart, at Long Bennington, is working with Mitchell’s of Mansfield to deliver goods donated by staff to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

L-R nadia Baldini, Natalie Webb, Al Hopkins, Steve Wilford, Keith Morley, Ryan Allen. (55340124)

“As soon as the opportunity presented itself, the whole ADR team sprang into action,” said managing director Pawel Tomczak.

“The response was frankly overwhelming, especially considering the tough times we are all living through. But when you put into perspective the ongoing war in Ukraine, our UK challenges seem trivial.

“We have collected hundreds of nappies, formula milk, sanitary items, blankets and sleeping bags. The list is very long, and we hope that in a very small way we can support struggling families trying to escape the war or the brave men and women fighting for their lives and freedom.”