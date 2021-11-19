Two HSBC employees have cycled 180 miles and raised £2,500 for charity.

Tony Aylward and Roger Graves, of Grantham, cycled from branch to branch as part of a network of Children In Need events, with 10 Pudsey Bears travelling around the UK.

The two men, a universal banker and network manager at HSBC, are keen cyclists but neither have done rides as long as these back to back before.

Tony Aylward and Roger Graves (53122850)

On the first day the duo started at King Lynn, and made stops at Spalding and Stamford before reaching Grantham.

The second day saw them travel from Grantham to Oakham, one and a half times around Rutland Water and then onto the gruelling climbs of North Luffenham.

This was followed by Corby and Kettering before the finale at Cathedral Square in Peterborough.

Tony Aylward and Roger Graves with members of staff (53122853)

Roger added: "Staff supported us all the way by having a Pudsey theme in each branch and some much needed refreshments."

If you wish to donate to their fund-raiser you can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ESEpassthepudsey2021

Are you raising money for Children in Need? Send us your pictures and details of what you have done and how much you have raised. Send to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk