The employer of a well-known volunteer has donated a washing machine to a service he supports.

Miele Professional GB, the employer of well-known volunteer Rob Dixon, have donated the machine to St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham.

The washing machine is worth around £2,400.

Sister Lisa Roberts (left) and Rob Dixon (right).

Rob said: “They [Miele Professional GB] kindly gifted me several commercial machines to donate to deserving causes I fundraise for.

“My final one was to the amazing St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital.

“I was happy to donate to Sister Lisa Roberts a Miele PG8130U Commercial Dishwasher for use in the unit kitchen.

“The staff absolutely love the wash quality and silence during the wash process, in case its required one of the eight programmes is a pygiene Programme providing a high temperature wash.

“Amazing generosity by the manufacturer who are a world leading brand. Thanks Miele Professional GB.”