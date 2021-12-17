A Grantham pub was named on a government list of employers that fell short of paying staff the minimum wage after an administrative error saw one member of staff underpaid.

The owner of the Chequers Inn, Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, Joanne Chad, said that the error was settled "immediately as soon as we were made aware" and worked out at around 75p per day.

Over 200 businesses were "named and shamed" by the Government, with some failing to pay the minimum wage by thousands of pounds to hundreds of workers.

The Chequers Inn, image via Google Streetview (53801735)

For example, The Challenge Network, based in London, which went into liquidation in May 2020, failed to pay £154,682.33 to 3,600 workers between 2016 and 2017.

The list was published after investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, concluded between 2014 and 2019, which found that the Chequers Inn failed to pay £562.55 to one worker between 2015 and 2017.

Joanne said: "It was a genuine administrative error due to the complicated nature of his inclusive accommodation.

"This was a one-off occurrence with one member of staff equating to approximately 75p per day, which was settled immediately as soon as we were made aware."