Employers across the district are being urged to look at the benefits of employing military reservists.

The East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association (EMRFCA) is using today (Wednesday) – which is National Reserves Day - to promote reservists’ valuable skills and traits to businesses and organisations across South Kesteven.

Grantham’s Prince William of Gloucester Barracks is a key Army training regiment in the district, with more than 1,652 Reservists undergoing training in 2022 and ceremonial Pass Off parades on graduation.

Army Reservists parade at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham.

Councillor Richard Dixon-Warren, South Kesteven District Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “Our Reserves force is of huge significance both militarily as support to the regular forces and through the value they bring to a business through skills acquired in training.

“Any employer should feel proud to have a Reservist on their staff and businesses will testify to the contribution they make.

“We see their value to the nation time and time again in domestic emergencies, whether from tackling flooding or, during Covid, helping to deliver vaccination programmes.”

Reserves also deliver training benefits to the workplace.

With around two years of initial training, the Chartered Institute of Management calculates that each year is worth up to £10,000 a year to their employer by way of skills learnt.

Bruce Spencer, East Midlands Regional Employer Engagement Director with the EMRCA said: “The practical skills learnt by Reserves are invaluable, helping them to achieve all manner of valuable qualifications from an HGV licence to medical skills.

“That’s not to mention the soft skills, such as resilience, management of budgets and manpower and first aid.

“It will stretch people, and a Reservist returns as twice the person.”