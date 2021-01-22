The Greater Lincolnshire Online Jobs and Careers Fair will return for its next virtual event on Monday.

The event, designed to bring employers and jobseekers together in one place just like a physical jobs fair, will be next in a series of live jobs fairs taking place each month throughout the new year, hosted on a new dedicated site: https://greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk/

The past two jobs fairs have welcomed a total of around 750 people to the site where more than 60 exhibitors have used the platform to engage and speak with potential future candidates.

The online jobs and careers fair will take place on January 25. (44076683)

Clare Hughes, skills manager at the Greater Lincolnshire LEP said: “Despite the challenges that businesses continue to face heading into the new year, there are employers who are recruiting for a number of positions at the moment.”

The event will take place on January 25 from 10am until 1pm and is free to attend and for employers to exhibit.

To see all of the exhibitor information from previous fairs and to take a look around the virtual platform ahead of the next event, visit: https://greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk/