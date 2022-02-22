The employment situation is flourishing as the job market is recovering from covid.

The Alternative Claimant Count has measured that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits under the Universal Credit system is down this month both in South Kesteven and Rutland.

Grantham Jobcentre. (28430625)

Stuart Roberts, employer advisor, said that the job market in Lincolnshire is 'continuing to recover' with 2,700 vacancies on the Department for Work and Pensions Find a Job website alone.

In the past month, South Kesteven has100 fewer people claiming Universal Credit.

There are 327 fewer people in the district aged between 18 and 24 seeking employment, down 33 per cent.

Mims Davies MP

Minister for employment, Mims Davies MP said: “Today’s figures show further positive signs of recovery, with unemployment continuing to drop and 436,000 people joining company payrolls since the start of the pandemic, a record high number of employees including more young and older workers.

“Through our Way to Work campaign we are making sure that anyone who is ready to work can get into a job faster than ever before, allowing them to progress to a fulfilling career, giving them financial independence as well as improved wellbeing.”