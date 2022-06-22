Jobs 22 in Grantham is celebrating its first anniversary today (June 22.)

The service, which provides employment support and opportunities to the people of Grantham is holding celebrations across the day for the anniversary.

Nigel Benjamin, employer services consultant said: "Everyone's sharing posts of what their doing on our chat rooms.

The staff at Jobs 22 are celebrating across the day as the service celebrates its first anniversary. (57484757)

"We have a challenge on the 22nd minute of every hour.

"So the last one was the staff had to line up in height order and we send that across for points.

"It's a big old celebration!"

Food and a raffle forms part of the celebrations across the day as Jobs 22 celebrates its first anniversary. (57484814)

They work in conjunction with the Jobs Centre on the Restart Scheme, which is a part of the Government's Plan for Jobs.

This aims to help one million people across England and Wales get back into work who have claimed Universal Credit for 12-18 months.

Jobs 22 receives referrals from the Job Centre, and they then help people in Grantham "get back into work who have barriers and issues into work," said Nigel.

He added: "It benefits the whole community.

"There is more money to spend and more people in work.

"We get the shops full up on the high street.

"So if people are out their working and spending locally it builds that economy locally and gets Grantham pumping again."

In the future, Jobs 22 hopes to get other contracts on board, such as the Kickstart Scheme which helps 18-24 year olds get into employment.