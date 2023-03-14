Plans to convert a Grantham pub into six apartments have been submitted.

The Springfield Arms has been closed since 2020 and a new application to convert the Springfield Road pub has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council by applicant Steve Baxendale.

A report to the council on behalf of the applicant says: "The Springfield Arms has been marketed extensively since 2020, but has been unable to secure interest from parties in its continued use as a public house."

The Springfield Arms could become apartments. (62979608)

The proposal is for five one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat to be created.

Three flats would be created on the ground floor, two on the first floor and one in the attic.

The empty pub had landlord's accommodation above the pub and a storage loft.

The pub was run by Bob and Liz Taylor. Bob ran the pub while still in his 70s before giving it up following a career in the pub trade since the age of 14.

He previously ran the Dirty Duck in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir for many years.