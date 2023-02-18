An end of life charity is asking people to give out daffodils for donations as part of its annual appeal.

The Great Daffodil appeal, run by Marie Curie, is back.

The charity is asking volunteers across Lincolnshire to give two hours of their time to sell the charity's daffodil pins to raise money for them.

Marie Curie's Great Daffodil appeal. (62503730)

Lauren Alexander, senior community fundraiser for Lincolnshire, said: “The Great Daffodil Appeal is my favourite time of the year and is a brilliant and fun way to support Marie Curie.

"Volunteers are so important to us and we’re calling on the people of Lincolnshire to once again give a couple of hours of their time, don a big yellow hat and help us raise as much money as we can.

“Collecting couldn’t be simpler and our amazing team will support you from the moment you sign-up to volunteer, making sure you have everything you need to encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.

“All the money raised will help Marie Curie continue to provide vital end of life care for terminally ill people and their families during their final days, weeks and months.”

The Great Daffodil appeal is the charity's flagship fundraiser and has been running for 37 years.

Public collections were suspended for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, but returned in 2022.

For anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, they can go to www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/collecting.

During the appeal on March 23, the annual National Day of Reflection will take place.

This is a day where loved ones are remembered and support is given to people grieving.

Marie Curie will lead a minute's silence at noon that day.