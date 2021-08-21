Home   News   Article

Engine fault causes tractor fire in field near Grantham

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:57, 21 August 2021
 | Updated: 09:59, 21 August 2021

A tractor caught fire yesterday (Friday) in a field near Grantham because of an engine fault.

Firefighters from Grantham and Sleaford attended the incident off the A52 at Newton near Grantham at 4.20pm.

Crews used one main jet and foam to extinguish the fire.

Grantham firefighters attended a tractor fire at Newton. (50446206)
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was caused by an "engine malfunction within the tractor".

