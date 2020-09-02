Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle searches for bakery, farm shop and ice cream producer

The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle is expanding its artisan food offering.

The Duchess of Rutland converted and renovated the three acre Regency site, situated at the foot of the Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, two years ago – and is now looking to add to its growing food offering with a farm shop, a patisserie and bakery, and a handmade ice cream producer, for its newly renovated retail units at The Engine Yard.

Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland, said: “Our offering is truly unique and I would now consider it a centre for excellence for artisan food in the local area. I am really excited about its next phase as we look for more artisans to join us.

The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle.

“My dream for The Engine Yard has always been to give local people and all our visitors good quality specialist produce, as well as a lovely retail experience and a great day out.”

Officially opened by actress Elizabeth Hurley and television presenter Susannah Constantine in September 2018, The Engine Yard – which was originally used by artisan tradesmen to produce furniture, windows and doors during the construction of the present castle in the early 1800s, – has undergone an extensive £3 million renovation, which took two years to complete.

The Duchess added: “We are now attracting regular visitors from all over the area, who come for the growing food and drink experience, as well as building our reputation nationally.

“We already have a high-end butchery, a specialist deli, an award-winning chocolatier, a coffee merchant, a home-made pizzeria and a very popular café and gin bar. I am looking to add to the experience so that our visitors can enjoy even more good quality and fresh artisan produce.”

For further information about the lease contact the agent: matthew@woodmoore.co.uk on 01476 589596

