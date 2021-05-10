Parking fees recently introduced at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle are being revised following uproar from customers who were fined without realising pay and display had been introduced.

The Journal reported last week that many customers of the Engine Yard had complained to Belvoir Castle and parking company Initial Parking, saying that signage at the car park was inadequate and they were furious that they had received fines of £60, to increase to £100 if not paid within 14 days.

A statement on the Engine Yard's Facebook page, posted today, says that customers have been listened to and, as a result, parking fees will be changed from May 15.

A photograph taken by Simon East of the pay and display sign at the entrance to the Engine Yard, which he says is difficult for drivers to see as they turn right into the entrance. (46881113)

Currently, customers who park at the Engine Yard can do so for free for the first hour, but then must pay £3.50 for the second hour and there is a maximum two hour stay.

Belvoir Castle now says that there will be free parking for the first two hours (no ticket required) and a further two hours can be bought for £3.30. It says that there will be a four hour maximum stay, although longer term parking is available in the main Belvoir Castle car park. New signage will also be installed across the Engine Yard and Castle car parking areas to "avoid any further confusion".

In its statement it said: "We are aware of the growing concern and frustration regarding parking charges that were recently introduced to the Engine Yard. As an estate, we have listened to our customers and therefore reviewed our parking charges.

The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle. (37760132)

"The Engine Yard is a mighty little place with a group of wonderful independent businesses that need your support. However, there are a number of reasons below why car parking charges were introduced."

It added: "Reasons for introducing car parking: In 2020 it was brought to our attention that our parking situation really needed improving for the safety of our community, visitors and staff. Therefore, part of the recently implemented charges will go straight towards the upkeep of our site; fixing potholes, maintaining signage and fencing, landscaping, daily litter collection, keeping the nearby roads safe and maintaining public facilities at both our ticket office and Engine Yard retail village.

"We plan to extend our parking areas and implement parking bay mapping throughout, which the charges will also go towards. Additionally, we are working with Highways to develop better access and roads.

"We of course welcome our local community to enjoy our nearby walks, picnic in the surrounding area and enjoy the wonderful scenery that Belvoir has to offer, but we also want to ensure that car parking space is available at busy times for customers who visit to enjoy all of our facilities and support our independent shops and businesses.

"Importantly, we truly value our local customers that 'pop in' to pick up click & collect orders, weekly essentials, last minute presents etc which is why we are offering two hours free parking and only charging after two hours."