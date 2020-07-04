Engine Yard bars and cafes at Belvoir Castle reopen their doors

Bars and cafes at Belvoir Castle will reopen today [Saturday] following weeks of lockdown.

The Balloon Bar and Fuel Tank, based at the Engine Yard, will be taking bookings from July 4 so guests can enjoy a meal or a few cocktails in their new social distanced spaced areas.

Booking for inside tables is essential, and the cafes and bars will take full details of at least one person within each household visiting. They have removed lots of seating and measured out tables to ensure that customers are two metres apart.