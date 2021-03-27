An engineering firm has been named as one of 300 ‘champions’ in the world.

Iconic Engineering, run by Jamie Clare, is one of just 300 members of an international engineering community after being accepted as a SolidWorks Champion. As a result, Jamie has been working with engineers from around the world on various projects.

The SolidWorks initiative aims to pass on knowledge and skills within the design sector.

Jamie Clare, of Iconic Engineering. (45482249)

Jamie said that being accepted was “a recognition of skill and competence using [SolidWorks] products” and that being a SolidWorks Champion offered a chance for him to give back to the engineering sector.

He said: “It’s a nice feeling to be recognised as a professional in what you do.

“Most of it is a giving thing, it’s not looking for something in return. It’s kind of giving back to the industry, which has been good to me over the years, it’s provided me with income and job security and now it’s time to give something back and encourage other people to get into the sector and use yourself as an advert really.

“[SolidWorks] were looking for people who were considered to be experts users of their software to get involved and promote it, and they were looking for people like myself who do a lot of self promotion of engineering, which I do locally anyway, so we can try and get more people to take it up as a job.”