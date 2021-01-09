A classic car which was restored by a late Grantham man will go to auction next month and could fetch £7 million.

The 1937 Bugatti was being restored over many years by Bill Turnbull, but was still not quite finished when he died a few years ago.

His good friend Clive Rollinson, of Winchester Road, Grantham, was given power of attorney when Mr Turnbull died and is now waiting to see how much will be paid for the historic and valuable motor when it is auctioned on February 19 at famous auction house Bonhams in London.