An award-winning engineer business is looking to champion careers in the sector and improve training.

Jamie Clare, owner of Iconic Engineering Solutions, is striving to increase the knowledge around careers in engineering and awareness of how they are beneficial to many.

Iconic Engineering, based at the Old Malthouse on Springfield Road, won the Manufacturing and Engineering category at the 2021 Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Iconic Engineering at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043647)

Jamie is hoping to visit schools and promote engineering as a career option, to combat "a massive shortage of skilled workers" in the engineering trade.

Jamie said: "My business, along with many others, has identified a poor provision from training providers in the local area towards the engineering and STEM sector.

"They would rather tell us what we need with respect to training than listen to what we have the requirement for.

Jamie Clare, of Iconic Engineering. (45482249)

"I have been championing engineering for years in Grantham. I have been and exhibited at all the Gravity Field events and taken any opportunity to promote engineering to school leavers as a career choice.

"I am a child of Grantham and attended Grantham college where I did an apprenticeship. which led to a career in motorsport for many years, before returning to the town to start my own engineering business where I now employ people.

"I am trying to raise awareness that engineering can offer a great career which gives you many skills and can lead to many opportunities through life."

Jamie will be promoting engineering at a careers day at the Kings School, and is looking at putting on other engineering activity days at other community groups who would be interested.

He added: "My plan is to visit and take part in as many days at our local schools, let the students interact with real engineers, hear what the trade is actually like and give them knowledge on where to go with respect to training."

If you are a community group or school that would be interested in hearing about the benefits of engineering, get in touch by calling 01476 564520, or by emailing: info@iconicengineeringsolutions.com