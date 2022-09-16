An engineering company in Grantham has raised over £2,500 for the Lincs&Notts Air Ambulance.

Parker Hannifin, a global business which has a branch in Londonthorpe Road, held its annual celebration event with employees and also celebrated a company donation to the air ambulance service.

The company raised £2,520 for the charity .

Parker Hannifin staff with the amount they donated to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. (59370459)

Mandi Bennett, human resources business partner at the company, a hydraulic equipment supplier, said: "Parker have raised money or made donations to the air ambulance for several years.

"We were delighted to welcome Tanya Taylor to attend this year to receive our company donation from the Parker Charitable Grant Programme.

"We had a hog roast lunch with our employees, raffle and long service award presentation too."

Parker Hannifin staff with the amount they donated to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. (59370484)

Employees from Parker Hannifin are due to make a donation to the Grantham Food Bank in the next week.