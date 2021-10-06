A film looking into Grantham’s Engineering past, present and future, premiered at the Guildhall Arts Centre last month.

Shooting Fish Theatre Company, based in Bristol, have spent the last year working with a variety of local engineers past and present, along with some local students in the Media department from Grantham College, to create the film.

Rooted in historical truths, ‘An Exploded View’ explores and celebrates Grantham's rich engineering heritage and provides a glimpse into the mind of an engineer.

Against a backdrop of monochrome silhouettes created by illustrator Laura Barrett, the script, written by Neil Edwards using research and interviews with current and retired engineers from Grantham, was enacted by a cast of professional actors and local volunteers.

The film secured funding by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Service (LCVS) and National Lottery Community Fund.

It was originally commissioned by Gravity Fields Festival, and was inspired by Imagineers Bridge Project in Grantham in 2019.

It premiered infront of a live audience at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday, October 18.

Producer Georgina Weller said: "The premiere event went really well. We started the project back in March 2020, just before the first Covid 19 lockdown, so after many delays, it was wonderful to be celebrating with everyone in person after such a long time and we are so proud of everyone who helped make the project happen.

"The script was created by our writer Neil Edwards, whose research was conducted using local stories, which were collected through interviews with past and present local engineers, on the phone, during the first lockdown. As well as this he conducted historical research, in collaboration with local heritage partners.

"We also worked alongside Grantham College, media students. These young people took part in online workshops, where they learnt about filmmaking, collaborated in research and development of the script, discussed the illustrations, and collated shot lists.

"Working alongside our director Emily Bignell, and camera man, David Brook, five of the students attended the filming days, participating in all areas of production with the support of experienced professionals and supporting key roles, such as assistant director, costume and props, and camera."

he film will now be submitted to film festivals across the UK.

