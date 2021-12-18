An engineering firm was commended after expanding and committing to sustainable practices.

BGB Engineering was named as the Grantham Journal’s of Business of the Year 2021, and was praised by judges for its growth during the pandemic, as well as its commitment to a circular economy of reusing products and materials.

BGB dedicated the award to Brian Raynor, a production engineer with the company, who died a few days before the awards ceremony in November.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043705)

James Tupper, head of marketing at BGB, discussed the firm’s environmental strategies, the changes they have made over the last year and their planned projects for the coming year.

How did it feel to win the award after a tough year?

It was great to receive the recognition from the business community of Grantham. The award is testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment shown by all the employees at BGB to fight through the pandemic and keep each other safe throughout. It was made all the more poignant as we sadly lost a fantastic colleague in the same week, so we rightly dedicated the win to him.

Why do you think your business stood out to the judges?

The commitment from everyone in the company towards environmental strategies such as incorporating ‘the circular economy’ into new and existing projects, our drive to recruit apprentices and our five-year growth plan all helped to win this fine award. This year we have been able to win new contracts in brand new markets, including working with an exciting electric vehicle charging company whilst also maintaining our current core customers.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business?

We develop, design and manufacture total engineering solutions for service companies, distributors and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). Our primary business supports the manufacture and supply of rotary solutions into sustainable industries such as wind power and wastewater.

The business has been family run since 1976 and we continue to maintain that family feel within the company and to our external partners.

BGB Engineering is based on Dysart Road. (53623337)

What changes have you made over the last year?

BGB takes its duty to its customers and the environment seriously. Given our work in the renewables sector, we are constantly seeking ways to improve our processes and reduce our environmental impact. We believe the circular economy is the key to a more sustainable future and we are eager to find ways to apply circular economy principles in all areas of the business. This year we have made this a real focus within the business and the staff, we’ve even taken steps to educate the local community including our first successful attempt at rolling out a ‘circular economy – repurposing’ school project with Allington and Sedgebrook Primary School.

We’ve made lots of infrastructure changes and IT improvements due to Covid and our communications both internally and externally have had to change with the ongoing restrictions. We’ve had to be more focussed in targetting new markets, primarily aiming for sustainable industries to stay consistent with our engineering expertise. Our apprenticeship scheme within the manufacturing department has been completely revamped and extended to office roles as we seek to bring through the next generation of local engineers.

What are your plans for the coming year?

We will continue to progress with our five year growth plan to get the business to where our ambitions demand. We want to kick start our CSR programme (corporate social responsibility) so I’m hoping you will be seeing more of us helping out the local community and charities with dedicated time and effort from all of our staff. Our marketing will be focussed on demand creation instead of lead generation as we aim to show the world that we are leaders in our field. We are also going through a huge project with a new ERP system that will improve our internal processes throughout the company both here in Grantham and the USA.

How have your staff/team risen to the challenges presented by Covid?

Our employees have been exemplary in their commitment to keeping others safe during the pandemic, with hardly any cases reported during the lock down. We even received great feedback on our Covid behaviours by the HSE (Health & Safety Executive) having invested in going over and beyond the minimum expected requirements. Covid has pushed us to improve our IT infrastructure with many of our office staff now regularly working from home. It has also brought our communication and relationship with our American branch (based in Richmond, Virginia), much closer and with greater regularity, which in turn has helped to get to know them better and work closer together.

We want to thank the judges and the business community for recognising the hard work and achievement that BGB brings to Grantham and thank all the other fantastic businesses nominated in all the categories for really highlighting this region as a great place to work.