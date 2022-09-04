England rugby star Rory Underwood is celebrating 13 years in business.

Business strategy consultancy Wingman Ltd, founded by Rory in 2009, works with companies to improve their communication and efficiency.

From its head office in Long Bennington, Wingman works with high-profile businesses across retail, trade merchants, hospitality and banking, among others.

Over the last 13 years, Wingman has worked with more than 50 companies to support their growth and success through consulting, workshops, training and team building programme.

Rory, who began playing rugby in 1983 for Leicester Tigers and won 85 caps for England, also enjoyed a notable career in the Royal Air Force as a pilot for more than 18 years.

On Wingman’s 13th anniversary, Rory said: “We as a team are extremely proud to be celebrating 13 years in business, having collaborated with many firms across the UK to strengthen how their teams seamlessly work together to achieve the best possible results for all involved.

“We have often found that businesses assume that teamwork will just happen. The truth is the journey to get everyone to work together is far more challenging, and how you communicate a company’s strategy through to all departments and levels of the team, so that each understand their roles and how their responsibilities feed back into the wider process, is crucial but very difficult to get right."

Rory added: “It is fantastic to see how much Wingman has developed in 13 years, enabling us to support numerous businesses across the country with our knowledge, expertise and passion for great teamwork and communication. With plans for expansion in the pipeline, we are very much looking forward to the next chapter.”