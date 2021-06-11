The Grantham Canal Society will be running boat trips along Grantham Canal on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20.

The 30-minute trips will depart from Lock 18 at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir throughout the day at 10am, 10.45am, 11.30am, 12.15pm, 1pm, 1.45pm, 2.30pm and 3.15pm. Trips cost £20 per boat up to 10 passengers, plus a £1 booking fee.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions trips need to be pre-booked. You can also book a two hour cruise any day of the week.

The Three Shires. (9099957)

For more information, visit: www.granthamcanal.org/trip-boat21fd