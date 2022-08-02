Belton House near Grantham will be hosting fun sporting activities this summer.

The mansion house may be closed for the rumoured filming of Dr Who but the grounds are open for families to enjoy a host of summer activities running from Thursday, August 18, until Sunday, September 4, families are invited to enjoy a host of summer activities which range from sport sessions to sports days.

Georgia Petts, a visitor experience officer at the house, said: "We’re really pleased to have an action-packed offer this summer, helping families to explore more of Belton’s outdoors and get active.

Families can enjoy a summer of sporting fun at Belton House. Credit: National Trust Images / Megan Taylor (58322315)

"It’s also great to be working with Inspire+ again on the sport sessions.

"We will have 30-minute slots for two to five year olds, and 45-minute slots for five to 11 year olds, running from 10.30am until 2pm."

Sporting equipment will be available to hire when people visit including cricket, croquet, and quoits, from 10am until 4pm.

Families can enjoy a summer of sporting fun at Belton House. Credit: National Trust Images / Megan Taylor(58322552)

You can pick up a free challenge card and try your hand at all the activities in the adventure playground and pleasure grounds.

From finding your way through the maze, to keeping your balance on the wobbly bridge, there’s plenty to keep you busy this summer at Belton.

A booking system is in place which you can find out about here.

Families can enjoy a summer of sporting fun at Belton House. Credit National Trust Images / Annapurna Mellor (58322588)

All the activities are free and normal admission charges apply.

Sport sessions can be signed up for on the day.