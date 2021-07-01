Enjoy evening of vintage music and entertainment in grounds of Grantham House

St Wulfram’s Church is hosting a special evening of musical entertainment and “good old-fashioned fun” at Grantham House next weekend.

The Shirt Tail Stompers, a seven-piece band credited as London’s top vintage band, have been invited to serenade guests on Saturday, July 10, by playing a mixture of Harlem Swing and Hot Jazz of the 1920s, ‘30s, and ‘40s, and their repertoire also features music from composers such as Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Count Basie.

The one-night event, which starts at 7pm and goes on till late, is part of the run up to the Grantham Vintage Festival, which has been postponed until next year due to the pandemic.

Grantham House is hosting an evening of entertainment (48758722)

Organiser Father James Titley, assistant curate at St Wulfram’s Church, said: “We wanted to keep the spirit of the festival alive and maintain its profile.

“This will be the first public outdoor event that the St Wulfram’s team have organised to be held at the Grantham House site since we moved in as part of the St Wulfram’s at Grantham House and Wulfram Centre for Wholeness and Wellbeing projects, and we are so excited. Expect great singing, music and a whole lot of fun.”

There will be an on-site bar and pizza oven, and picnics are also permitted. For those who really want to get into the theme of the event, vintage dress is encouraged.

Tickets cost £15 each, and are available to purchase from the office at Grantham House, open Monday-Friday, 9am - 2pm, or by visiting the Grantham Vintage Festival website at www.stwulframs.org.uk/granthamvintagefestival

Grantham Vintage Festival, due to take place between Saturday April 30 and Monday, May 2, 2022, will be a celebration of the spirit of early 20th Century Britain with two packed days of period and vintage displays and activities, showcasing life from the 1920s through the war years to the 1950s.