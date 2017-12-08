Enjoy festive fun in Grantham Wyndham Park

Wyndham Park hosts its spectacular Christmas in the Park event on Sunday.

This is the second such event in Grantham and the inaugural event last year saw more than 3,500 people turn up and enjoy themselves.

Christmas in the Park promises a dazzling array of attractions from Father Christmas on his sleigh to fire juggling, festive food and drink, singers and even mini tennis with Santa’s elves!

The free event comes just weeks after the park’s Halloween Spooktacular, which attracted 4,500 people and co-organiser South Kesteven District Council is confident of another great event.

Coun Helen Goral, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, said: “Halloween was just a triumph and we are expecting big crowds again for Christmas in the Park to get everyone in the festive spirit.”

A highlight of the event, co-ordinated by SKDC and the Wyndham Park Forum, will be a Tinsel Tonic Trail, where young visitors will be asked to help save Christmas and find a tonic for Rudolph, who is too poorly to help Santa pull his sleigh on Christmas Eve.

Grantham College performing arts students will be running the trail as visitors help Sugar and Frosty the Snowman search for ingredients to make a new tonic after Spice the Naughty Gnome has stolen it. Community Books will be providing rewards for completing the trail.

The event runs from 10am to 3.30pm, with a Christmas market, pony rides,children’s craft activities, a fancy dress competition, animals from White Post Farm and a fun fair.

Music comes from a DJ, singers and carol singing, with street entertainment and a visit from Lincs FM’s Street Team.

Situated by Grantham’s scenic Riverside Walk, Christmas in the Park is the latest in a series of events funded by the park’s Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and The Big Lottery Fund bid.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help out should contact SKDC Parks Community Engagement Officer Julie Ashworth on 01476 406033 or email j.ashworth@southkesteven.gov.uk