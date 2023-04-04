Break-in at Bridge End Food and Wine in Grantham
A convenience store in Grantham was broken into this morning (Tuesday).
External CCTV shows a man using what looks like a crowbar to force his way though a door into Bridge End Food and Wine, in Bridge End Road, just before 3.30am.
A camera inside then shows him fall into the store, grab a bag from his rucksack and load tobacco items from the shelves into it.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to a burglary at a premises in Bridge End Road, Grantham at around 3.30am.
"A man has forced entry into a shop and has taken several tobacco items before leaving.
"Our investigation is ongoing."
Anyone with information can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 27 of April 4.