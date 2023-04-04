A convenience store in Grantham was broken into this morning (Tuesday).

External CCTV shows a man using what looks like a crowbar to force his way though a door into Bridge End Food and Wine, in Bridge End Road, just before 3.30am.

A camera inside then shows him fall into the store, grab a bag from his rucksack and load tobacco items from the shelves into it.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to a burglary at a premises in Bridge End Road, Grantham at around 3.30am.

"A man has forced entry into a shop and has taken several tobacco items before leaving.

"Our investigation is ongoing."

The door was forced open in Bridge End Food and Wine. (63365130)

Bridge End Food and Wine, in Bridge End Road, Grantham. (63365215)

Anyone with information can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 27 of April 4.