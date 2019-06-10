Enter the Grantham Journal Business Awards - they're back in business!

The Grantham Journal Business Awards are back – and we’re celebrating our 20th year!

We are launching the biggest event in the business calendar, and the date to make sure you don’t miss is Friday, November 1.

To be held for the third year in the simply stunning setting that is St Wulfram’s Church, the business awards exist to celebrate the success of Grantham’s businesses, their leaders and their staff.

As this year is the event’s 20th anniversary we will going bigger and better than ever, with a number of spectacular surprises lined up.

You won’t want to miss it.

We have 12 categories this year, plus the Judges’ Prestige Award, a special award which is decided upon by the judges and is not for entry. All the categories and criteria, and details of how to enter/nominate, will follow.

The awards give local businesses, big and small, the chance to shout out about their successes in the past year and celebrate their achievements and the efforts of their staff.

Readers can nominate too – you may have been impressed by customer service, been ‘wowed’ by a meal in a local restaurant or feel an independent retailer deserves special recognition.

Finalists will be invited to the glittering dinner and presentation evening in the church, where they will be met by a Champagne reception and the opportunity to network with sponsors and businesspeople, as they take in the magnificent surroundings inside St Wulfram’s.

They will go on to enjoy a three-course meal with wine on the tables, followed by coffee/tea.

After dinner the awards will begin, hosted by the wonderful Melvyn Prior, a BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter.

An aftershow party with plenty of dancing brings the evening to a close.

Early bird tickets, at £65 plus VAT, will go on sale early September – more details nearer the time.

HOW TO ENTER/NOMINATE:

Click here to fill out an online application form.This initial stage requires entrants to give only brief details.

Each nominee/entrant will then be asked to complete an extensive application form, which will be scrutinised by judges in order to draw up their shortlist.

Three shortlisted finalists in each category will go forward. They will be interviewed by judges from our expert panel and will later be filmed – videos will be shown during the awards presentation on the big night.

This is an opportunity not to be missed, the chance to place your business – and the people who are important to it – in the spotlight.

AWARD CATEGORIES AND CRITERIA:

Business of the Year, sponsored by Downtown

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years, proven success and achievement during the past two years, management with the ability to drive the business forward and a genuine commitment to staff.

Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Chattertons

This award will go to an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. They will have been instrumental in the success of their business and growing the reputation of their business.

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

We are looking for employers who can best demonstrate how their leadership and human resource policies support staff development, engagement and satisfaction, creating a positive and supportive workplace with a well motivated and well trained team. The winner will be more than just a good company to work for, their culture will deliver commercial results and they will be an inspiration to others.

Employee of the Year, available for sponsorship

Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues. The judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution, not only to the organisation and its success, but also to colleagues’ welfare and enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

Apprentice of the Year, available for sponsorship

This award is for the rising stars of tomorrow within a company apprentice scheme, who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

Manufacturing and Engineering, sponsored by Viking Signs

The judges will be looking for an organisation which has made a significant contribution to the local area’s manufacturing and engineering base, with a focus on excellent and innovative products.

Independent Retailer of the Year, available for sponsorship

This award is open to all independent retail businesses and will be awarded to the business that can best display ‘first class’ customer service, market and customer engagement excellence, product and services innovation and differentiation, the ability to adapt to consumer/ trading trends.

Business Innovation, sponsored by InvestSK

This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success. This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that substantially improve the commercial performance or prospects of the company.

Best Social Enterprise, sponsored by Rocket Print and Promotions

This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities. Judges will want to see clear evidence of commercial awareness and innovative strategies that complement the altruistic aims of the organisation.

Best New Start-up, available for sponsorship

Has your business been a roaring success in its infancy? Has it exceeded all your expectations or is it exactly on the right track, looking strong and with excellent prospects for the future? You may be a one-man band looking to expand, or you may have started at a larger scale and already proved your ideas work. This award is open to companies in business for up to three years at the date of launch (June 7, 2019).

Customer Care, available for sponsorship

This award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first. You will need to be able to demonstrate commercial success and strategies for growth whilst achieving excellence in looking after customers. The organisation must have high quality customer service and clear methods of evaluation standards.

Great Taste, available for sponsorship

This award is for a local hotel, restaurant, cafe or pub that can demonstrate outstanding creativity, customer service and top quality dining/food.

Judges’ Prestige Award

Judges' Prestige Award

This award is not eligible for entry. The recipient will be chosen by the judges and will receive an engraved plaque to keep.

