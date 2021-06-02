Enter the Grantham Journal's Pet of the Year competition

Is your pet the best? Then make sure you enter Pet of the Year 2021 for your pet’s chance to shine and to win some amazing prizes – provided by sponsor Downtown Garden Centre.

Entries will appear in the Grantham Journal on Friday, June 25, 2021.

There are four classes that can be entered into: Class 1, Best Dog or Puppy; Class 2, Best Cat or Kitten; Class 3, Best Other Animal (for any pets that do not fit in classes 1 or 2); and Class 4, Cutest Photo.

Pet of the Year 2021 (47621027)

First and third place in each category will be awarded rosettes, with first place winning a prize.

The winners in each class will be put forward for Best in Show – the overall winner.

Closing date for entries is Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Sponsored by Downtown Garden Centre (47822103)

To enter, email a picture of your pet to pets@granthamjournal.co.uk with your name, address and contact number, along with your pet’s name and the class you are entering. Please state ‘Pet of the Year’ as the subject line.

Alternatively, pick up a copy of the newspaper and complete the entry form inside. Post it, with a photograph, to Pet of the Year, Grantham Journal, 18 Watergate, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6PR.

We can't wait to see your adorable pet pictures!

Terms and conditions: Please note that by sending your pictures you are expressing consent they may be published by the Iliffe Media Ltd Newspapers. No digitally enhanced photos, photos must be clear with no blurring. You must be the owner of the pet or have permission from the owner. Photos will be included at the editor’s discretion. Postal entries must be accompanied by one entry form per photo entered, no photocopies accepted. If you require your posted photo back please enclose an SAE. One entry per pet, per class. Pets may enter more than one class. Public votes will decide the class winners, Best in Show will be assessed by a panel of judges. The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Closing date Sunday 20th June, 2021. Usual Grantham Journal rules apply - copy available on request. The competition winners agree to have photographs taken for inclusion in the Iliffe Media Ltd Newspapers.