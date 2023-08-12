A hospice raffle could give people the chance to win over £2,000 and support a community organisation.

St Barnabas Hospice has launched its summer raffle, giving people a chance to win up to £2,023.

The hospice, which has a day centre in Grantham and in-patient unit at Grantham Hospital, provides medical care to patients with life-limiting or terminal illnesses, as well as support to their families.

A St Barnabas Hospice nurse.

Christa Spencer-Davies, admiral nurse for St Barnabas, said: “My job is providing support for people living with dementia in the community, focusing not just on the patient, but their families, carers and loved ones too.

“We give practical advice and emotional support around caring for their loved one and act as a listening ear to any issues or worries they have, helping them to navigate their loved one’s care.

“Every day, we work hard to give people the best possible support in the community, our Hospice buildings in Lincoln and Grantham, and in our Wellbeing Centres around the county.

“Working for St Barnabas now means a lot to me personally. It’s my way of giving back to the hospice for the kindness and support we received.

“I aim to give families the same level of comfort, support, compassion, and dignity that we experienced as a family.

“By playing the summer raffle, you will help nurses like me to give care and support to families around Lincolnshire, not to mention the chance of winning those amazing prizes!”

For £1 a ticket, people can enter with a chance of winning the top prize of £2,023, as well as prizes of £500, £250, £100 and 5 prizes of £50 are also up for grabs.

To enter, go to https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/lottery/raffle.

Entries close on Friday, September 29, and the draw will take place on Wednesday, October 4.

Winners will then be notified by the St Barnabas team.