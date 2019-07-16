Enter your school breakfast club into national awards
Schools could be in with the chance of winning £1,000 by entering the annual Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.
One club from each region of England could be crowned the best breakfast club of the year and bag a cash prize. Winners will also be invited to attend an awards ceremony at the Houses of Parliament. From inspiring volunteers to themed breakfast days, each and every element of breakfast clubs will be celebrated.
Entries are open from Monday July 4 to Friday October 4 and will be judged by a panel of experts. Visit: www.breakfastclubawards.co.uk
