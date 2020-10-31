An entrepreneur based in Grantham has co-written her third book.

Kim-Adele Platts is an entrepreneur who coached herself from hairdressing apprentice to Board Leader at FTSe 250 companies, before setting up her coaching business 2 years ago having been released from acute care with Pneumonia.

After becoming an international best-selling author in the first fortnight of lockdown, she joined with a group of entrepreneurs who decided to author and publish a book focused on sharing their experiences and their advice to support businesses and leaders to refocus their business.

Kim-Adele Platts (42931482)

The book, entitled Pivot & Grow, was published on Kindle on October 30 and then in paperback. It aims to help businesses "not just survive, but thrive."

Kim-Adele said: "These are challenging times for us all: as a business owner and mum, I understand these difficulties.

"I wanted to use the time to help others to reframe their thinking and step into their potential "