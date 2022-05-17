A entrepreneur has officially opened her own interiors shop after months of preparation.

Laura Longden opened her store Laura Longden Interiors on Thursday (May 12) at the "perfect" location in Westgate, Grantham.

After managing a local luxury interiors shop, Laura decided to branch out on her own and says she is keen to help her customers improve their homes with carefully selected products.

Laura Longden has opened her interiors business in Westgate, Grantham.

When asked how the store opening went, Laura said: "It went great, there were a lot of friends and family coming in as everyone wanted to have a look and my mother in law was helping me yesterday."

Laura added: "It's a whole new process for me, and I've been getting to grips with the new till and all that, but today I have been able to enjoy the process a bit more."

Laura Longden Interiors will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, and Laura hopes that the building will add just that bit more to her customers' experience and provide "that chocolate box feel."

Laura Longden Interiors.

She said: "It's a grade II listed property and exactly what I was looking for with plenty of features and I can really vitalise everything I was trying to achieve here.

"The upper part of the shop was a gentleman's clock workshop and it was just like a garage, so to see it so pretty now is just shocking."

Laura Longden Interiors

Laura talks about bringing the outside in, and feels that having greenery and a splash of colour in homes can really help lift people's spirits, as well as candles and diffusers.

She said: "It's really nice when people come in to talk and to give people the confidence to discuss their home and show me photos to help piece things together.

"I think it's really important that I can source anything for my customers, even though I have a great range of stuff here, if they are looking for something specific I can try and source it for them."

Laura Longden Interiors is now open in Westgate.

Laura added: "I will constantly be adding to my pieces and a lot of them will be unique so that people don't have to worry about getting the same as all of their friends."

Once the paint company Lick starts stocking stores, Laura will be a Lick paint stockist, but customers can already order the paint through the store or by going to the Lick website.