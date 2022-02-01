A new alternative and bohemian shop has opened its doors in Grantham.

Hippy Bohobell opened on Tuesday, January 25, at its new location in The George Centre, Grantham.

Rosabell Ansell, 43, of Grantham, created the business in 2016 and until now had only been trading online.

Owner of Hippy Bohobell, Rosabell Ansell (54609882)

Rosabell said: "It was a profitable business mainly based on Facebook with over 4,000 likes until late 2020.

"The pandemic really affected everything then and I ended my main page and sold most of my stock off, huge regret, so I started up again a few weeks later.

"I still sell online but we’re lucky enough to be able to have a shop now; we sell mainly alternative, hippy, bohemian clothing and accessories, and we also sell unusual gifts and homeware."

The inside of Hippy Bohobell (54609891)

In addition to clothing accessories, the shop also sells gifts and homeware.

Most items at Hippy Bohobell are handmade, fair trade and made from sustainable materials from artisans across the globe.

Rosabell is originally from London, but she and her husband, Dave, and children, moved to Grantham 12 years ago.

Rosabell said: "We are passionate about individuality, diversity and tolerance. I adore colour, which I work with a lot as an artist, and I’ve really tried to bring it altogether in the shop."

Rosabell Ansell and her husband, Dave (54609895)

She added: "The first week exceeded our expectations hugely; it was amazing, the support has been fantastic, lots of lovely people came to say hello and asked lots of questions about our products.

"We were really busy, and I’m looking forward to more people coming in to see what we do, and now the alternative community and local hippies know where to come to get their goodies."

The shop will be open Tuesdays to Fridays 10-4, and then 9-4 on Saturdays.

Hippy Bohobell inside The George Centre, Grantham (54583235)