An entrepreneur has officially opened her own interiors shop after months of preparation.

Laura Longden opened her store Laura Longden Interiors on Thursday (May 12) at the "perfect" location in Westgate, Grantham.

After managing a local luxury interiors shop, Laura decided to branch out on her own and says she is keen to help her customers improve their homes with carefully selected products.

Laura Longden has opened her interiors business in Westgate, Grantham. (56715948)

When asked how the store opening went, Laura said: "It went really well. I had lots of excited people flowing through the door intrigued by what’s been behind the window covering all of this time.

"The comments and general feedback were wonderful. People commented it was like stepping into a new world. I feel very proud to have bought something different to our town.

"It's a whole new process for me owning the business and having freedom over buying and making future plans which I’m extremely excited about. This entire business is built on my passion for interiors and I will always stay true to this."

Laura Longden Interiors. (56715938)

Laura Longden Interiors will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, and Laura hopes that the building itself adds that bit more to her customers shopping experience and provides "that chocolate box feel." With a relaxing ambience and a friendly chat.

She said: "It's a grade II listed property and its exactly what I was looking for with plenty of features and grandeur."

The building has completely been reconfigured and has really surprised people that have been before when it was a clock shop. With walls taken out and the wonderful inglenook fireplace that was discovered has been transformed and has become a real feature in the front of the shop.

Laura adds that she is extremely excited already to dress this area with a host of beautiful items for Christmas. "I think the inglenook deserves a wonderful fresh garland on it this Christmas surrounded by beautiful baubles and gifts, I can't wait", she adds.

Laura Longden Interiors (56715940)

Laura’s style is very versatile and she can source items specifically for her customers. She is currently working on a few customer design projects and is excited to share her portfolio of these online soon.

She said: "It's really nice when people come in to chat about their hopes for their homes and I hope to give people the confidence to try something new and exciting with their décor. It's when we try something new and step out of our comfort zone that we really achieve a show stopping scheme.

"I will constantly be adding to my collection here at the store to keep the excitement and interest in my brand. I feel this is key for a small store’’

Once the paint company Lick starts stocking stores, Laura will be a Lick paint stockist, she has the colour charts available at the store to help with customers planning a new project but you can already order the paint through the store or by going to the Lick website.