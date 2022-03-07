A Grantham entrepreneur will be launching her own interiors shop next month after finding the "perfect" location.

Laura Longden, owner of Laura Longden Interiors hopes to open her new store on Westgate, Grantham in April 2022.

After managing a local luxury interiors shop, Laura decided to take the leap and branch out on her own.

Laura said: "Opening an open interiors shop is a long awaited dream of mine since I was in my twenties.

"I have been very lucky to meet some great interior enthusiasts during my time in this industry who I look forward to welcoming into my shop.

"My location in Grantham feels perfect for the business; I’m positioned between some fantastic neighbours on Westgate with Glen Esk florists, MD jewellers and the very popular Kitchen & Coffee and many more.

"I have lived in Grantham for over thirty years so it felt natural to have the business in my home town."

Laura is currently in the process of selecting and buying the pieces for her shop, which she will be working at alongside a style advisor.

As people have been spending more time in their homes over the last few years, Laura wants her shop to invoke feelings of happiness, and help customers make their home feel more special.

After months of hard work the shop is nearly complete, and the removal of false walls has allowed Laura to salvage an original inglenook fireplace.

Laura added: "The fireplace really is a huge focal point of the shop and I’m very proud of it.

"I love old mixed with new and believe I’ve really got the right building to display how these interior styles unite so beautifully."

In addition to interior products, Laura will also be a Lick paint stockist, and will have a variety of shades available.

