A Rotary club is holding a sunflower challenge to support the victims of the Ukrainian war.

Entries are now open for the 2023 Grantham Sunflower Challenge, run by the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

On a poster advertising the challenge, it said: "Join us for the 2023 Grantham Sunflower Challenge and help support the victims of the Ukraine war in the process.

Sunflower, Ukraine's national flower (58446670)

"This is truly something anyone can take part in so get your families and friends involved."

Entries cost £3 each and anyone who enters will receive a packet of 10 seeds.

People will then be required to plant the seeds in a pot or in the ground in mid to late spring.

They will then need to send in updates by email and the Rotary club will also send updates to all entrants.

The closing date for the competition is August 31, 2023, and three people with the tallest sunflowers will be named as the winners.

For more information, contact the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club by email at granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com, or by phone on 07969 690346.

Tomorrow (Friday) will mark one year since the start of the war in Ukraine.