Two more officers are about to hit the streets of South Kesteven as the district council tackles ‘enviro crimes,’ like dropping litter.

Just one such officer has successfully been recruited to date, with cabinet member for environment, Dr Peter Moseley, saying it is not easy finding the right staff.

He told environment overview and scrutiny committee this week, this was the “biggest challenge” of the new service and it explained why it had taken the council much longer than expected to find its staff.

He said: “There’s a type of guy that does this. They don’t fall out of the sky.”

But once recruited, the staff “hit the ground running,” with 50 fixed penalty notices issued in the five or so weeks he has operated. The notices were mostly issued in Grantham, but also Stamford. The officer had visited towns and villages across the district.

Coun Mosely explained the officer and where notices are issued helps SKDC better assess where littering is the worst, to help it target its street scene service.

Independent councillor Ashley Baxter said similar staff in Peterborough targeted people like bike riders.

But Coun Moseley said its council used a private firm, driven by targets. Instead, SKDC sought a cost-neutral operation that could also tackle more time-consuming problems like dog fouling. It may take an hour to issue to issue a ticket for litter but many hours for dog fouling, but the problem of dog fouling is often raised by people.